KZ Cash (KZC) Price Tops $0.0014

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 37.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. KZ Cash has a market cap of $2,195.73 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003526 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012115 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

