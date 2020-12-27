Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.55

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.55 and traded as high as $35.20. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) shares last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 228,261 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.55.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$52.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.6752611 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.58%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

