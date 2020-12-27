Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lakeland Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $633.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.52 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 263.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 130,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.