Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

LMRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $286.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

