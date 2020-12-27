Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.64.

Several research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 downgraded Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Landstar System from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

In other Landstar System news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,545.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 78.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $135.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.92. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $140.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

