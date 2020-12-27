Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Given a $2.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.18.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,532,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 1,089.6% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,974,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 26.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.