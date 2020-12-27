Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) Given a C$2.80 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$2.80 price target on Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSE LGD opened at C$1.68 on Wednesday. Liberty Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.40. The stock has a market cap of C$415.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Joanna Bailey sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total value of C$38,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$332,056.50.

About Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO)

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

