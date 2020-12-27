LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Cap Reaches $7.18 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $1,331.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001241 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,050,269,552 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,041,651 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.