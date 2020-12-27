Lisk Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $151.69 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00004438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00024280 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008515 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005079 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,785,589 coins and its circulating supply is 126,776,300 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

