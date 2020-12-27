Litecoin (LTC) Trading Up 11.2% This Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $8.54 billion and approximately $14.13 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $128.97 or 0.00478006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000211 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,185,062 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

