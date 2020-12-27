Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0366 on Top Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $100,624.00 and approximately $173.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

