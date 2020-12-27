Lition Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $302,238.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $302,238.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Dcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,306.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $636.26 or 0.02330105 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.00471112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.82 or 0.01182239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.58 or 0.00591733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.00238801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox, ProBit Exchange, IDEX, Dcoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

