LocalCoinSwap Price Reaches $0.0151 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $786,569.95 and $15,574.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00041344 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001795 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019921 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004197 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003516 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,181,571 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,968,794 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com.

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

