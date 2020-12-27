Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.34. Lockheed Martin posted earnings of $5.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $24.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.27 to $24.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $26.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.75 to $26.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,442 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $2,215,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $13,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $351.97. 508,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,456. The stock has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.59.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

