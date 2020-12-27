Long X. Nghiem Sells 10,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total transaction of C$49,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 710,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,523,667.04.

TSE CMG opened at C$5.07 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.42 and a one year high of C$8.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$407.05 million and a PE ratio of 18.78.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO)’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

