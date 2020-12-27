Loopring (LRC) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Loopring has a market capitalization of $191.02 million and approximately $19.79 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00045218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00291054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $576.37 or 0.02135244 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

LRC is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,202,201,433 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.