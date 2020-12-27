Lympo (LYM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $44,794.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $44,794.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00045367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00300024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00030242 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00015242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.12 or 0.02139021 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

