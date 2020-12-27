MaidSafeCoin Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $154.06 million and $1.08 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00126948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.72 or 0.00631297 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00155297 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00321529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00085449 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

