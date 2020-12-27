Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. BidaskClub cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.