Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MRVI) Quiet Period To End on December 30th

Maravai LifeSciences’ (NASDAQ:MRVI) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 30th. Maravai LifeSciences had issued 60,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $1,620,000,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $29.71 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $32.46.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

