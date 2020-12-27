MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MKTX. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Compass Point raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $608.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $499.18.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $573.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $548.12 and its 200 day moving average is $515.06. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.40.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 3.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

