Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.69 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $140,897. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,469,000 after acquiring an additional 952,853 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 496,182 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,353,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,509,000 after buying an additional 314,569 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. 1,494,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

