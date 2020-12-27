Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MTLS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. Materialise has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -705.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Materialise will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 116.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 20.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the third quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the third quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 24.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

