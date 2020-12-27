Maverick Chain Reaches Market Cap of $373,576.21 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded up 85.6% against the US dollar. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $373,576.21 and approximately $4,220.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00126998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.00629698 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00155996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00324506 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00057016 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016224 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

