Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a market perform rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.57.

NYSE MMX opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $734.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Maverix Metals by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Maverix Metals by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

