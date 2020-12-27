MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MBIA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of MBI opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. MBIA has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The firm has a market cap of $374.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.05.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

In other news, CEO William C. Fallon bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,397,108 shares in the company, valued at $14,790,156.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MBIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MBIA by 598.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MBIA by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

