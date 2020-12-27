McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

MGRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McGrath RentCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,763 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $174,151.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,285.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,700 shares of company stock worth $812,269 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

