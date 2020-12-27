MedicCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 43% lower against the US dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $20,032.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Graviex and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013755 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002736 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

