Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NYSE:MDNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NYSE:MDNA) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDNA. Oppenheimer started coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,108,000.

MDNA stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

