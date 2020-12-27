Meridian Network (LOCK) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.61 Million

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Meridian Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $608,211.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00044459 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001937 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004315 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,633,382 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.