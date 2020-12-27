Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) versus SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Critical Analysis

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems -3.05% 9.02% 4.91% SANUWAVE Health -1,583.12% N/A -420.19%

Risk and Volatility

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and SANUWAVE Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $994.85 million 3.04 $5.45 million $1.46 37.35 SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 96.39 -$10.43 million N/A N/A

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Merit Medical Systems and SANUWAVE Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 0 2 6 0 2.75 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $61.29, indicating a potential upside of 12.39%. SANUWAVE Health has a consensus price target of $0.34, indicating a potential upside of 60.00%. Given SANUWAVE Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SANUWAVE Health is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats SANUWAVE Health on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions. It also offers cardiovascular and critical care products to treat patients with life-threatening diseases, and protect healthcare providers from exposure to bloodborne pathogens. In addition, it provides interventional oncology and spine products to treat vertebral compression fractures, metastatic spinal tumors, liver cancer, uterine fibroids, benign prostatic hyperplasia, vertebral compression fractures, and arteriovenous malformations and hemostatic embolization, as well as breast cancer localization and guidance products for the treatment of breast cancer. Further, it offers non-vascular stents to treat pulmonary and gastrointestinal diseases; dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. Additionally, it provides coated tubes and wires; microelectromechanical system sensor components; ConvertX nephroureteral stent system; and Fibrovein, a detergent-based sclerosant. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinic-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device that has completed its Phase III clinical studies for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

