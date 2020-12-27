MetaHash Price Tops $0.0030 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and $24,293.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00126636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00621939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00155552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00322030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00056114 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015993 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,451,584,729 coins and its circulating supply is 2,282,143,473 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

