MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $5.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Barclays lowered MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

MGM opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 94.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after buying an additional 417,247 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 75.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 98,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.