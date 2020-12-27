Mirror Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.82 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and $977,414.00 worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,896,633 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

