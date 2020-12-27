Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,989.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $2.47 million and $2,989.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for about $17.99 or 0.00068144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00127603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00640390 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00156740 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00330249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00058031 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016381 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 137,147 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

