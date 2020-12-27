MixMarvel (MIX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $156,811.00

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One MixMarvel token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BitMax, Bithumb and Bithumb Global. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and $156,811.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MixMarvel Token Profile

MixMarvel (MIX) is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,596,619,162 tokens. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL.

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

MixMarvel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bithumb, Gate.io, Bithumb Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

