Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MWK. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Shares of MWK stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. Mohawk Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth $350,000.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.