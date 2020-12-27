Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

MBRX opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.11. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

