MonaCoin (MONA) Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $92.02 million and $6.24 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00005154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000636 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

