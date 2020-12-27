Morgan Stanley Buys 28,713 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,713 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Dolby Laboratories worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $719,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,792.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,364 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $1,644,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total value of $150,630.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,053,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,542 shares of company stock worth $29,295,829. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

DLB opened at $95.28 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $95.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.31.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

