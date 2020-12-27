Morgan Stanley Has $7.61 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $245,000. TCG Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 180.3% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 63,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40,821 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.