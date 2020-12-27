Morgan Stanley Has $7.87 Million Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONLN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Main Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 112.6% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ONLN stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $80.21.

