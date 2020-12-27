Morgan Stanley Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Patterson Companies worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

PDCO opened at $31.71 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

