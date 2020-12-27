Morgan Stanley Purchases 368,229 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INO. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 45,129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 97,480 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 30,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.18. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,940.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

