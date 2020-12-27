Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 94.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,356 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $467,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA stock opened at $130.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.