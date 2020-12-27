Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Trading Down 1.6%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on MJWNF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Naked Wines in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Naked Wines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08.

Naked Wines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MJWNF)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

