National Bank Financial Weighs in on TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:TMR)

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Speculative” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TMR opened at C$1.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. TMAC Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$3.93.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

