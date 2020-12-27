NEAR Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $25.70 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $225.70 million and approximately $25.70 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00004367 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00126992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00636289 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00155989 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00332789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00056978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00085979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

