Neblio (NEBL) Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $252,503.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00008651 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004404 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,257,717 coins and its circulating supply is 16,810,383 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

