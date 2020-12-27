Nebulas Hits Market Cap of $15.79 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001013 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, LBank, OKEx and Binance. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 19% against the dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $15.79 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00045268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.28 or 0.00297077 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00030035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.96 or 0.02138696 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,235,823 coins and its circulating supply is 57,700,301 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allcoin, Binance, LBank, Huobi, BCEX, OKEx and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

